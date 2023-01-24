ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are saying the shooting death of a man will be ruled self-defense. Police say Brian Jaramillo was shot multiple times Monday morning by his wife inside a business the two owned.

Roswell police say officers responded to the business around 8 a.m. Monday after a man called police to report a woman walked up to him with a gun in her hand and said she needed help. When police arrived on scene they found Jaramillo’s wife sitting in front of the business and Jaramillo dead in a back room.

Investigators determined Brian Jaramillo was beating his wife and threatened to kill her when the shooting occurred. Police say they do not plan to file charges against the woman.