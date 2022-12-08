ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been revealed about a police shooting in Española last month. Police said it started when they answered a domestic violence call on Calle del Sol.

They said made contact with Jerome Naranjo during their response call, and he tried to close the door on them.

An officer was able to get inside and said that Naranjo was armed. They began fighting.

A second officer came to help and during the fight, they alleged Naranjo turned the gun toward them.

One of the officers tried to fire a taser, but State Police said it malfunctioned. That’s when the officer shot Naranjo.

Eventually, they were able to take him into custody. He is in stable condition at an Albuquerque hospital.

The New Mexico State Police are investigating the shooting, collecting evidence, and conducting interviews.