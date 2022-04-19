NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – April 15, around 4:20 a.m. New Mexico State Police was called to a two vehicle crash on I-10 near milepost 122 in Dona Ana County, west of Las Cruces.

Police say their initial investigation shows that a Honda SUV, driven by 28-year-old Victor Mendoza of Las Cruces was traveling the wrong way, going east in the westbound lanes of I-10. Mendoza, who was not wearing a seatbelt, collided head-on with a Chevy pickup truck driven by 27-year-old Angel C. Acosta of Las Cruces.

NMSP says both drivers were killed in the crash and the Office of the Medical Investigator pronounced the two men dead on scene. The crash remains under investigation by NMSP.