Police recover body of Farmington man from Animas River

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- Police are investigating the death of a Farmington man.

Detectives say the body of 22-year-old Carlos Atencio was recovered from the Animas River on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was found near the bridge near the 800 block of Broadway Blvd around 7:15 a.m. after officers responded to reports of a man in the water.

Officers say they found Atencio deceased underneath the bridge. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Farmington Police detective tip line at 505-599-1068 or San Juan County Crime Stoppers at 505-334-TIPS.

