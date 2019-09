HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed about a deadly police shooting in Hobbs.

Investigators say Hobbs Police Officer Rudy Hille responded to reports of a man with a gun at an Allsups last month. They found 46-year-old Roberto Mata of Carlsbad was found at the scene.

Officer Hille gave Mata several commands to drop his gun, but Mata ignored them and shot at a witness’s car, according to officials.

The officer then shot and killed Mata. No others were injured in the shooting.