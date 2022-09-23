FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the start of the 2022-2023 school year, multiple threats have been made to New Mexico schools. On Friday, a Farmington school experienced the fallout of a possible threat.

Increased police presence at a Farmington middle school was seen Friday as officials investigated a possible threat. Farmington police said the threat might have came from a student at Heights Middle School.

However, officials are still investigating, and they said there is no evidence the threat is credible. Extra officers are at the school for an abundance of caution.