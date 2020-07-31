Police officer saves animal shelter from burning down from firework explosion

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating after an Alamogordo animal shelter was hit by fireworks. An explosion was seen early Wednesday morning at the Otero County Animal Shelter.

The explosion ignited the towels and blankets someone had left outside as a donation. The shelter says if a police officer hadn’t happened by, the result could have been tragic for the dogs inside.

At the very least, they say an event like this can be extremely traumatizing. “But to know that someone was running around out here in front of our facility that is housing dogs, and a lot of these dogs are scared dogs, they’re stray dogs off the street,” said employee Loretta Burks. The shelter says they are grateful for the subsequent outpouring of support and donations from the community.