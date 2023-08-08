LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 45-year-old man died after crashing near the intersection of Lohman Avenue and Nacho Drive in Las Cruces Tuesday morning, the Las Cruces Police Department confirmed.

Alfonso Chavez was reportedly driving a white Chevrolet Silverado east on Lohman Avenue before crashing into boulders in the median, just east of the intersection, police said. Traffic investigators believe Chavez lost control of the vehicle which caused the crash.

Chavez was unconscious when police arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. He was taken to Mountainview Regional Medical Center where he died.