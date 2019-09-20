Police looking for suspect who cut off pitbull’s ear

Warning: The above video may contain some graphic images.

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen family is traumatized after someone got into their yard and attacked their dog, cutting off his ear.

Belen police and Animal Control are now investigating. They say they’ve never seen anything like it in the area, and they’re asking the public for any tips to find whoever did this.

The 7-year-old pit bull named Enzo is one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet. “He means everything to us. he’s like family,” said owner Jeramiah Garcia.

But on Wednesday morning, someone did something horrible to Enzo while he was in his front yard. “Me and the baby were just inside, I was laying him down for a nap and I heard him barking. He was just barking all viscous at the fence… and I just heard a big old yelp,” said owner Briana Coleman.

When Coleman came outside, she found her dog in agonizing pain. “His ear was bleeding like crazy and his piece of ear was on the floor, and so we just kind of took him inside and cleaned him up,” Coleman said.

The images are graphic, but Coleman wants people to know what happened to her dog as a warning. “It just blows my mind to think that somebody would have that kind of sick, twisted thought process to go and want to cut a dog’s ear off,” said Garcia.

The family didn’t see anyone near their home when they came out and found Enzo, but they’re hoping police can catch whoever did this. “The Animal Control officer has gone by the area… is canvassing the neighborhood to speak to residents and also seeing if there is any type of video surveillance that could assist us,” said Police Chief Victor Rodriguez.

He said they don’t have much to go on, and this is the only reported case they know of. For now, Enzo’s family is tending to his wounds, and to their own, as this whole situation has left them in fear. “It just makes us feel vulnerable you know. we can’t be safe in our own home,” said Coleman.

Enzo is on medication now for the pain, and his family is putting ointment on his wound daily. They think whoever did this went through the family’s fence and they’re now keeping him inside as much as possible.

Belen police are asking if you saw anything suspicious on Wednesday morning in the area of Ross and Wisconsin to please contact them.