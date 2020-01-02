Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Police issue Silver Alert for Sunland Park woman

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Margarita Paz (courtesy NMSP, SPPD)

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE)- The Sunland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Margarita Paz and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

SPPD reports 50-year-old Margarita is five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs 110-pounds. She has brown hair that is dyed blonde and has brown eyes.

Margarita was last seen on Tuesday, December 31 around 5 p.m. walking on McNutt Road in Sunland Park. She was last seen wearing a purple-colored shirt, purple jacket, and black pants.

Police say that Margarita is missing and is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sunland Park Police Department at 575-589-6600.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞