Police issue Silver Alert for Sunland Park woman

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KRQE)- The Sunland Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Margarita Paz and is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

SPPD reports 50-year-old Margarita is five-feet, two-inches tall and weighs 110-pounds. She has brown hair that is dyed blonde and has brown eyes.

Margarita was last seen on Tuesday, December 31 around 5 p.m. walking on McNutt Road in Sunland Park. She was last seen wearing a purple-colored shirt, purple jacket, and black pants.

Police say that Margarita is missing and is believed to be in danger if she is not located. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sunland Park Police Department at 575-589-6600.