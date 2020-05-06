Police issue Silver Alert for Deming man

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – The Deming Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 57-year-old Danny Moreno.

Deming police report Moreno was last seen on May 5, 2020 around 11 p.m. and was leaving the Mimbres Memorial Hospital. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, and a pair of black slip on shoes with black socks.

Danny Moreno is five-feet, four-inches tall, weighs 228-pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He also uses a cane to walk. Moreno is missing and believed to be in danger if he is not located.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Danny Moreno are asked to call the Deming Police Department at 575-546-3011.