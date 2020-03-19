Police issue Silver Alert for Belen man

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Manuel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, and weighs 165 lbs. He has grey hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 leaving the area of 721 Christopher Dr. in Belen on foot. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a teal blue shirt. He is believed to be in danger if not located.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Belen Police Department at (505) 865-9130.