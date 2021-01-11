Police issue Brittany Alert for man last seen north of Gallup

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The McKinley County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Brittany Alert for 41-year-old Kelton Yazzie. According to a news release, Yazzie is from Gamerco, New Mexico, a small community north of Gallup.

Police say Yazzie was last seen on Jan. 11, 2021 around 9 a.m. leaving 709 Granite, in Gamerco, NM on foot. They say he was wearing light blue pants, a black beanie, and a black, blue, or green sweater. Yazzie is described as a 5-foot-10 male, with brown eyes, black hair and weighing 193 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of 41-year-old Kelton Yazzie please contact the McKinley County Sheriff’s Office in Gallup at (505) 863-1410 or dial 911.

