Police issue Brittany Alert for Gallup man

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Pedro Gomez (courtesy NMSP)

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 20-year-old Pedro Gomez.

GPD reports that Pedro was last seen on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, around 7:51 p.m. and was traveling on westbound I-40 with his father in a commercial motor vehicle. Police say Pedro jumped out of the moving vehicle in the area of I-40 and Mile Marker 27.

Pedro is a Hispanic male that is five-feet eight-inches tall and weighs 150-pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and a short brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a green athletic shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231 or 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞