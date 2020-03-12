Police issue Brittany Alert for Gallup man

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gallup Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 20-year-old Pedro Gomez.

GPD reports that Pedro was last seen on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, around 7:51 p.m. and was traveling on westbound I-40 with his father in a commercial motor vehicle. Police say Pedro jumped out of the moving vehicle in the area of I-40 and Mile Marker 27.

Pedro is a Hispanic male that is five-feet eight-inches tall and weighs 150-pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes, and a short brown beard.

He was last seen wearing a green athletic shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Gallup Police Department at 505-722-2231 or 911.