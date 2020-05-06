Police cancel Amber Alert in New Mexico as Arizona teen is located

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Arizona Department of Public Safety is reporting the missing 16-year-old Kaleb Smith has been located and is safe. The Holbrook Police Department in Arizona has since canceled an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Kaleb Smith after he was reported missing on Tuesday.

Holbrook police reported that Kaleb left his home on Tuesday morning to go for a run and was wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Kaleb contacted his family shortly after through messenger and did not return home or to work.

(courtesy Holbrook Police Department)

Police say Kaleb is five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators believed Kaleb was in the company of an unidentified older white male who is possibly between the ages of 50 or 65 and has balding hair.

Authorities believed the pair was traveling in a black 2019 Dodge Charger that has a Tennessee license plate that reads 7P7IB1. Investigators reported they had reason to believe the vehicle was traveling through New Mexico and asked for an Amber Alert to be issued in New Mexico.

It is unclear if the unidentified male was also located or if anyone is facing any charges. It is unknown where Kaleb was found.