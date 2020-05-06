Police issue 274 citations during fourth 57-hour curfew weekend on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO INDIAN RESERVATION, AZ – DECEMBER 5: School buses carry children across the vast Navajo Nation south of Rock Point December 5, 2002 on the Navajo Indian Reservation, Arizona. Tha Navajo Nation rejects the casino gambling business that has brought riches to many other native American tribes. Navajos equate the hazards created by commercial gambling to that of alchoholism, which the tribe has battled for generations. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation Police Department issued 274 citations during the Navajo Nation 57-hour weekend curfew. The citations were issued during the fourth 57-hour weekend curfew on the Navajo Nation.

Of the 274 citations, 223 were curfew violations while 51 were for traffic violations. The police department patrolled the eastern Navajo region and noticed an increase of traffic on Highway 264 between Window Rock, Arizona and Gallup, New Mexico. According to a news release, police say a majority of the drivers were essential workers and out of state travelers who were detoured because of the Gallup lockdown.

Friday, May 1, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the three-day emergency lockdown of Gallup. The order was extended on Monday and will expire May 7 at noon.

Currently, the Navajo Police Department is working on the upcoming weekend curfew operation that will begin on May 8 at 8 p.m. and end on May 11 at 5 a.m. Curfew violators could be fined up to $1,000 and/or up to 30 days in jail.