SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about a police scene at a Santa Fe hospital earlier this evening. Witnesses at Christus St. Vincent reported seeing officers with guns drawn around seven this evening but there were no reports of shots fired.

KRQE News 13 arrived to find officers still on scene. KRQE News 13 reached out to Santa Fe Police for details but have not heard back.