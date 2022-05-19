SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about a police scene at a Santa Fe hospital earlier this evening. Witnesses at Christus St. Vincent reported seeing officers with guns drawn around seven this evening but there were no reports of shots fired.
Story continues below
- Trending: City of Albuquerque says ‘Tacos and Tequila Festival’ is not happening
- Albuquerque: APD: Suspect in custody, accused of starting fires in bosque
- Trending: First round of tax rebates headed to New Mexicans
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 18 de Mayo 2022
KRQE News 13 arrived to find officers still on scene. KRQE News 13 reached out to Santa Fe Police for details but have not heard back.