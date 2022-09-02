ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say there was another shooting threat at a school this time at Goddard High School in Roswell. They say they received a tip Thursday night about a possible threat to the school through the FBI National Threat Operations Center.

The tipster did not give any specific information but it was enough to warrant an increased police presence at the school Friday. Police say school resource officers tracked down the girl they believe is behind the threat and questioned her but did not find any weapons on her. They say there are charges pending at this time.

The FBI told KRQE News 13 that they are aware of at least 19 threats reported at New Mexico schools since the school year began but most have been deemed not credible. Chaves County Sheriff’s Office deputies did find a Dexter student with a gun in his car on August 24.