Police investigate road rage suspect

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police arrested a man for shooting at a car on I-25 and are trying to figure out if he’s done it before.

Officers were investigating a road rage shooting last week on I-25 between Albuquerque and Santo Domingo and tracked the license plate to 44-year-old Gunner Johnson of Capitan. Johnson admitted to being involved in the road rage incident and said he had been in the Sandoval County area numerous times over the last few months.

Since January, multiple law enforcement agencies have taken similar reports of vehicles being shot at in the same area. Police searched Johnson’s home and found a gun and ammunition that they have sent to the state crime lab for comparison with the other reported cases.