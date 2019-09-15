Police investigate homicide at Santa Fe park

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide after a deceased victim was discovered in a park Sunday morning.

Police say around 11:16 a.m. officers responded to the De Vargas Park near Guadalupe Street and W. Alameda where they were notified of a deceased male victim who showed signs of blunt force trauma on his body. Authorities say the victim is believed to be between 20 to 30-years-old.

Detectives are at the scene conducting an investigation and are currently searching for evidence and witnesses. It’s unknown at this time if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Santa Fe Police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Samantha Talamante at 505-470-5170.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.