Valencia County sheriffs, NMSP investigate deadly shooting near Los Lunas

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies and New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Los Lunas Friday night. The shooting happened near Meadowlake Road and Navajo Lane.

According to Lt. Joseph Rowland with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, when law enforcement arrived on the scene they found two people dead. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

