Valencia County sheriffs, NMSP investigate deadly shooting near Los Lunas

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Valencia County Sheriff’s deputies and New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Los Lunas Friday night. The shooting happened near Meadowlake Road and Navajo Lane.

According to Lt. Joseph Rowland with the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, when law enforcement arrived on the scene they found two people dead. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery