Police identify suspects accused of robbing elderly Clovis woman

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say they’ve identified two women as the people who robbed an elderly woman outside a church at gunpoint.

Police say 36-year-old Jamie Vega and 43-year-old Cherry Anaya were caught on surveillance video using the woman’s debit card at multiple stores across Clovis. Clovis police are also looking to question 31-year-old Delilah Kirby as a possible witness.

The robbery happened Sunday morning as the woman in her 80s was walking into Parkland Baptist Church. Police say Vega and Anaya are likely still armed. If you know where they are, contact them.