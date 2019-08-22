Breaking News
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in NE Albuquerque

Police identify suspects accused of robbing elderly Clovis woman

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say they’ve identified two women as the people who robbed an elderly woman outside a church at gunpoint.

Police say 36-year-old Jamie Vega and 43-year-old Cherry Anaya were caught on surveillance video using the woman’s debit card at multiple stores across Clovis. Clovis police are also looking to question 31-year-old Delilah Kirby as a possible witness.

The robbery happened Sunday morning as the woman in her 80s was walking into Parkland Baptist Church. Police say Vega and Anaya are likely still armed. If you know where they are, contact them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss