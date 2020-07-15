DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about a deadly police shooting in Deming. According to state police, Deming Police officers were called out to a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning. They learned 28-year-old Julio Jaramillo had left the home and walked along South Grand Avenue where he encountered an individual outside talking on the phone and asked to borrow the phone and flashed a gun. Officers then tracked Jaramillo down to a Mexican restaurant on Poplar Street where he hid between two freight trucks. Investigators say Jaramillo eventually started shooting at officers and they returned fire. He was killed. State police also say the identities of the officers involved have not been released at this time.
Police identify suspect killed in Deming officer-involved shooting
by: KRQE StaffPosted: / Updated: