Police identify body found in Arizona as missing New Mexico man

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE)- Farmington Police confirm the body of a missing New Mexico man has been found in Coconino County in Arizona. Police say the body was identified as missing 44-year-old Craig Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh was last seen on July 4, 2019, in Farmington, New Mexico. He was traveling to Peoria, Arizona for a job but never arrived.

Police say Cavanaugh’s phone last pinged in Payson, Arizona and a witness claimed to have seen him there though authorities say no other evidence supported the statement. Farmington Police say two men used Cavanaugh’s credit cards shortly after he was last seen and they’ve since been identified.

Cavanaugh’s Toyota Tacoma truck was recovered by authorities on July 12, 2019. His body was located by Coconino County and Navajo County deputies.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Coconino Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523.