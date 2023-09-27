SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Santa Fe on Tuesday, according to police. Police responded to the crash around 12:43 p.m. in the southbound lane of St. Francis Drive.
Officers found a vehicle driven by Daniel Bojorquez crashed into a support pillar under the Interstate 25 overpass at a high rate of speed, police said.
Police are investigating the crash. If you have any additional information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crash Investigator Officer James McCowen, at 505-603-1529, or email: jlmccowen@santafenm.gov.