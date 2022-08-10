SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are investigating a death at Ragle Park Wednesday. Police say around 4:37 a.m. Wednesday officers responded to the park for a man down call.

Officials say when officers arrived at the park they found a man who had suffered what police say was at least one fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The identity of the victim has not been released, but he is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old. This is an active investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at (505) 955-5265