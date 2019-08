CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are looking for the person who robbed an elderly woman walking into church.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Clovis police were called to Parkland Baptist Church south of the North Plains Mall. They say the 88-year-old woman’s purse was stolen by two women, who then got into an older-model Nissan Maxima.

If you have any information, call Clovis Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.