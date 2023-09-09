CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police are searching for a man they said started a fire. The incident caused significant damage at Walmart.

Police charged 59-year-old Jimmy Guillen with arson and aggravated burglary among other charges. They said the investigation is still active, and his whereabouts are not known.

The fire, which started just after 3:30 in the morning on Sunday, has kept Walmart closed all week.

If you have any information about Guillen or the fire, you’re asked to contact the police department at 575-769-1921. A Tip411 program can be found on this website.