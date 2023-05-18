FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe was out of town at the time of the attack by 18-year-old Beau Wilson that left three women dead, and six others injured including two police officers. He said in a news conference Thursday that he was proud of how his department handled the situation.

He added that it’s hard to believe the carnage and chaos he saw on video. “You know, there’s a lot of shots being fired, but when you’re actually hearing it, and it sounds, especially in that first one where he’s still firing that AR-15, it sounds like you’re watching Afghanistan or Iraq,” said Chief Hebbe.

He went on to say that while he’s heartsick over the loss of life, he’s proud of how his officers were able to get the situation under control before it became even deadlier. “It’s such an unbelievable event for our city. You think of this in big cities across the country and you just don’t expect to see it in a city our size,” said Chief Hebbe.

He also commended the citizens who helped the police that day by pointing out the suspect and even bringing out blankets for Shirley Voita who was the first victim. He said without their help, it would have been much more difficult to track down the shooter and end what he called an assault on the community.

Chief Hebbe said four of his officers fired their weapons. Three of them are currently on desk duty while the other is recovering from her gunshot wound.