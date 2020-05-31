Police ask for help finding missing Las Cruces man

Erwing Witt

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old Las Cruces man who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Erwing Witt was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at his home on the 2300 block of Solar Way. Witt is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has gray hair and is currently sporting a short gray beard.

Witt is believed to have left his home on foot though his direction of travel is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erwing Witt is asked to call police.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources