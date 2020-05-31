Live Now
NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission

Police ask for help finding missing Las Cruces man

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Erwing Witt

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old Las Cruces man who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Erwing Witt was last seen around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at his home on the 2300 block of Solar Way. Witt is 5’7″ tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has gray hair and is currently sporting a short gray beard.

Witt is believed to have left his home on foot though his direction of travel is unknown. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Erwing Witt is asked to call police.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss