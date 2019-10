HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Hobbs need help catching the drivers who left a big mess at a local park.

They shared pictures on Facebook showing skid marks across the entire parking lot at Del Norte Park. Police say a driver made it their personal playground.

Officers have increased their patrols in the area, but they’re asking the public to be cautious. If you know who is causing the damage, call police.