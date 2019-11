ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico middle schoolers were arrested after bringing guns to school.

It all started when a school resource officer working at Chaparral Middle School in Alamogordo learned two 13-year-olds were talking about having guns. A gun was found in one student’s backpack, and another was found in a second student’s bag along with two knives.

It’s unknown what the students planned to do with the weapons, but police say no threats were made.