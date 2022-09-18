Photo of the crash scene, courtesy of the Roswell Police Department

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials said an early morning crash killed three people. The Roswell Police Department (RPD) released the information Sunday.

According to RPD, a two-vehicle crash was reported Sunday morning just before 2:30 a.m. on North Main Street near Linda Vista Boulevard. The fire department also reported to the scene.

Authorities stated that two people were in one vehicle, and one person was in another. During the collision, both vehicles started on fire.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but officials confirmed that all three people involved died on scene. The deceased include a 32-year-old man, a 27-year-old man, and a 29-year-old woman.

Police said North Main between Linda Vista and Vista Parkway is closed until the cleanup occurs.