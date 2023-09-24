CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department is investigating a homicide that left an 18-year-old dead.

According to police, they responded to multiple calls of a gunshot victim in the area of the Grand Avenue homes on Saturday.

Witnesses told officers they heard several gunshots and saw the suspect fall to the floor, as an unknown person ran from the scene.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Izayah Montano, 18, with two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he died earlier on Sunday.

If you have information to give to the police about this case, call 575-769-1921.