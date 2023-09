ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Police Department is searching for information after a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to the police, an officer found a 56-year-old man in the 600 block of First Street around 2:27 a.m. The man had injuries “consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” and he was dead. The vehicle seemingly fled the scene.

Authorities would like anyone with information to come forward. Those with tips or details can call 575-439-4300.