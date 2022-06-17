POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People near Pojoaque are on the lookout for a mountain lion that is getting dangerously close to humans. State Game Commissioner TJ Lopez posted a video on a neighborhood Facebook page warning residents to be on the lookout.

The mountain lion is seen on video killing a goat and also appeared in the yard of a home with a small child. Its been seen several times in the Cuyumungue area behind the Pojoaque Police Department. Game and Fish has set up a trap but has yet to catch it.