POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Pojoaque High School grads gained national exposure for their company on the popular TV show, Shark Tank. Aaron Gonzales and Antonio Gonzales started the company in Arizona after Aaron’s home became infested with scorpions and Antonio’s son was stung by a scorpion and almost died.

They created Slick Barrier to stop pests and critters from getting into people’s homes. The company was eventually selected to appear on Shark Tank, which was filmed last fall. “It’s definitely a lot different than what it shows on TV, we’re up there for a lot longer time than what it shows on television but we were really, really excited to get the Shark Lori that we ended up with,” says Aaron Gonzales.

They say they’re working to finalize a deal with Lori Greiner at the moment.