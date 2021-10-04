Pojoaque High student arrested after admitting to having gun in car on campus

POJOAQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school student was arrested Monday for having a gun in his car on campus. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon, a Pojoaque Valley High School security approached the 16-year-old having lunch in his car which is against the rules.

When they asked if there was anything of concern in the car, the teen told them he had a handgun inside. Investigators say the student’s grandfather had given him the gun the day before when he was going fishing. Deputies seized the gun and arrested the teen. He was transported to the San Juan County Juvenile Detention Center.

KRQE News 13 is working to find out if the grandfather will also face charges.