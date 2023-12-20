NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular series of prescription drugs used for diabetes and weight loss treatment caused a spike in calls to New Mexico’s poison control center in 2023. They’ve seen nearly triple the number of calls this year compared to last year.

“It’s pretty natural for calls to increase to a poison center when a drug becomes more popular,” said Dr. Joseph Lambson at the UNM Health Poison Information Center. He said New Mexico saw more calls this year tied to the prescription drug called Semaglutide, the popular diabetes and weight loss drug sold under the brands Ozempic and Wegovy.

“In 2023, we’ve managed about 23 exposures to Semaglutide in New Mexico. This is a pretty big increase from 2022, where we only received 8 calls for Semaglutide,” said Dr. Lambson.

Semaglutide is injectable, and Lambson said about 80% of the calls the poison center has received about the drug are tied to patients injecting too much. “Sometimes this was as much as a 10-fold overdose,” he said.

Even when the medication is used correctly, Lambson added, patients often face nausea and vomiting. ”What we’re seeing in these overdoses are similar symptoms but just a lot more exaggerated,” he explained.

FDA approved sources of the medicine, like Ozempic, are injected with pre-measured doses. However, Lambson said some of the problems they’re seeing are because popular brands are being replaced with compounded alternatives that can lead to incorrect dosing and severe nausea; which can cause hospitalization.

“Up to this point, we have had no reports of death or fatality from this product. But again, we always recommend individuals call the poison center if they’re having symptoms so they can get the medical treatment that they need,” said Lambson.

Less than half of the 23 calls to the state’s poison control center this year about Semaglutide drugs have resulted in emergency room visits.