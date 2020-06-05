Poacher wanted for killing antelope, leaving remains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is looking for a poacher. A pronghorn antelope buck was killed on June 1 and left to waste on the Ruby Ranch off County Road A6, north of Las Vegas.

  • $750 for cases involving elk and bighorn sheep;
  • $500 for deer and oryx;
  • $350 for antelope;
  • $250 for turkey, bear, cougar, javelina, ibex, Barbary sheep, endangered species, small game, fish, raptors and furbearers.

