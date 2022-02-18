NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM says it has submitted a plan to the PRC to prevent rolling blackouts this summer. PNM anticipates having to institute rolling blackouts on peak days in order to prevent the system from failing.

The issue is a lack of power because of still incomplete solar stations and the closing of the San Juan generating station in September. They say they also plan to update grid security to ensure more reliable service and long-term build more power reserves and develop more power generating stations. The PRC will have to approve the plan.