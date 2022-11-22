NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is warning New Mexicans about scams targeting customers this holiday season. PNM says they are getting reports of phone scams where scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID or false 505 prefix to phone numbers and pretending the be calling from PNM.

Once getting people on the phone, scammers care claiming customers are behind on payments. They threaten to shut off customers’ electricity unless you make a payment with a pre-paid card or electronic bank transfer. The scammers usually demand between $200 and $300. PNM says they have received over 1,900 scam reports this year.

PNM’s tips to avoid scams: