ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) is calling September “Copper Theft Awareness Month.” PNM reminds customers to be on the lookout for signs of theft.

So far in 2023, PNM has received 51 reports of copper theft from businesses. In 2022, PNM heard 83 reports.

Those thefts can cost thousands of dollars in repairs. Theft can also damage high-power electrical components and pose a safety hazard.

PNM says to keep an eye out for fluctuating power, sparks, or visible arcs around transformers and meters. These could be signs that wiring has been stolen. If you suspect electrical theft or damage, call PNM at 888-DIAL-PNM (888-342-5766). Do not touch any damaged equipment.