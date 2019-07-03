PNM warns customers about telephone scam

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is warning its customers of a scam making its way throughout the state.

The state’s largest electricity provider says people claiming to be with PNM are threatening to disconnect service unless a payment is made over the phone using prepaid gift cards.

PNM has received more than 900 reports of the scam since January, targeting customers in Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, and more.

If you’re unsure if you’re taking a call from PNM, officials say to hang up and contact PNM.