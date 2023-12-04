NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is warning customers about potential scam calls during the holiday season.
PNM said scammers become more aggressive during the holidays in an attempt to defraud people of their money. Scammers usually demand between $200-$500 for residential customers and more than $1000 for business customers, PNM added. Scammers will also often request payment via gift card or wire transfer.
There have been 355 reported scam calls so far this year, according to PNM
PNM provided the following scam safety tips:
- If you suspect you are being called by a scammer, hang up immediately.
- If you ever question whether the call is a legitimate PNM phone number, contact us at 888-DIAL-PNM (1-888-342-5766)
- PNM will never call a customer on a holiday or after hours: Mon. – Fri., 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Report suspicious activity to PNM as soon as possible.