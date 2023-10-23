NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico is warning its customers about imposters. The electric utility has received reports statewide that individuals falsely claim to be PNM employees, asking to get into their backyard through the front door.

PNM says its staff asks to enter a home only if the customer has scheduled an appointment for its services. Meter readers do access backyards once a month but if they can’t, PNM will notify the homeowner before beginning the work.

If anyone believes an imposter has come to their home, they are asked to contact PNM by phone at 888-DIAL-PNM. They also advise customers to not open the door to the person until they’ve called PNM and verified that the person at the door is a company employee. PNM also reminds customers not to give any personal information to anyone and not to leave your home unattended to accompany an individual who shows up without an appointment.