SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM will be hosting its first electric vehicle car show. It’s happening Saturday morning in the Santa Fe Plaza. PNM is showing off its electric vehicles and encouraging residents to showcase their own.

On top of that, those who attend will hear from the city of Santa Fe, PNM, and other organizations about plans to install more electric vehicle chargers and add electric vehicles to their fleet. “We want to make sure customers have the knowledge, the base knowledge to make the decision for themselves if electric vehicles are for them,” said Eric Chavez, PNM spokesperson.

There will also be mini-electric cars for kids to put together. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.