SAN JUAN, N.M. (KRQE)- PNM says plans to shutter the San Juan generating station will remain.

The electric utility says operating the coal-fired power plant using carbon capture technology would not be in the best interest of its customers. PNM’s modeling shows carbon capture would cost slightly less than all-renewable energy plan.

However, overall the utility says there would be more savings using a mix of natural gas, renewable resources, and batteries.