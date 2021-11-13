PNM shuts down power in Deming for infrastructure work

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – About 9,800 residents in Deming lost power twice on Saturday. The Public Service Company of New Mexico says it happened because crews needed to access electric infrastructure that could have been damaged during maintenance work on the El Paso side.

“Since safety is paramount here, the best thing in this situation was to perform an emergency outage in the town of Deming, so we did take them offline, allow crews to make any repairs, and avoid any safety concerns,” said PNM spokesperson Shannon Jackson.

Both outages lasted about six minutes and power has bene restored to Deming.

