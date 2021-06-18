PNM says NM’s electrical grid not at immediate risk of overload

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The heatwave has our neighbors in Texas concerned about overloading the power grid. Officials say there are no worries in New Mexico, at least right now. PNM says it is always a good idea to conserve energy but they say New Mexico’s electrical grid is more stable than the grid in Texas.

That’s because the state is tied into the network serving the western United States. “That means that all utilities that are part of that system, we are electrically tied together, which allows us to buy and sell energy to meet customer demands as those demands fluctuate,” said Meaghan Cavanaugh with PNM.

The grid is serving most of Texas, on the other hand, is not connected to any other regions so it does not have that safety net. PNM says that does not mean New Mexico’s grid is invincible but there are no overload concerns right now.